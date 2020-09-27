The gender pay gap in the United States is so ingrained in our society that even employees in the White House are experiencing it. For every dollar that a man makes in Trump’s administration, a woman doing the same job only makes 69 cents. There is literally no reason for this kind of pay gap to exist, other than the deep-rooted sexism that exists in this country. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.