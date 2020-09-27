The gender pay gap in the United States is so ingrained in our society that even employees in the White House are experiencing it. For every dollar that a man makes in Trump’s administration, a woman doing the same job only makes 69 cents. There is literally no reason for this kind of pay gap to exist, other than the deep-rooted sexism that exists in this country. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR