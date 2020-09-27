Aides to Donald Trump believe that the President’s arrogance is going to be his undoing in the upcoming debate against Joe Biden. The debate, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, is going to be the first head to head matchup of these two, and aides believe that Trump has overestimated his own abilities while grossly underestimating those of Biden. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
