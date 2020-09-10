Donald Trump has always known that the Coronavirus posed a significant and deadly threat to the United States, and now we have the audio that proves it. Trump thought it would be a good idea to sit down with the reporter (Bob Woodward) who took down Richard Nixon, and now he’s regretting ever having said yes to that request. Woodward has released the audio of Trump confirming our worst fears, and this could seriously hurt his reelection chances. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

