Via America’s Lawyer: With both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions come and gone, what impact have these glorified pep rallies had on voters nationwide? Media analyst David Lamb joins Mike Papantonio to discuss.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Both the Democratic and Republican national conventions have now come and gone. While media coverage is swarming with images of protests turned violent, what impact has the conventions, or these conventions, what have they had on the presidential race? I’ve got David Lamb, one of the best people in the business to tell us that. David I’m looking at the Trump show, otherwise known as Republican national convention. It’s in the books.

David Lamb: It is.

Mike Papantonio: Democratic convention in the books, we’ve talked about that already. Did the president get any sort of bump from, from that show?

David Lamb: Neither candidate actually got very much of a bump in this. I’ve got a, a morning consult poll taken after the Republican national conventions and now both conventions are in the book. There’s just been a little bit of a movement in the president’s direction. What I would warn against Pap, at this point a couple of months out, is paying attention to these national polls. The, the, the discussion points. What, what are the, what are the messages that the debates and the discussions are framed around and who do those, who’s, who gains the advantage there? You were talking earlier about the Nixonland. I would advise our viewers to go back six weeks whenever you called this playbook, it’s the law and order playbook. You’ve predicted it a couple of months ago. It has, it is in action right now. That is what is happening. If there, if there were a drinking game, every time Trump said law and order, we would all be hammered.

Mike Papantonio: Well, look at his ads. You know, Rick Perlstein, I, you know, the reason I think Nixonland and the people that, that attack this idea, they need to read the book before they attack the idea.

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: But Richard Perlstein’s brilliant and he wrote this book and he said, look, what, what happens when you take chaos, when you take chaos and you make it work for your talking points, there’s nobody better than Karl Rove.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: He learned under Lee Atwater.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Lee Atwater learned under Donald Segretti. These are all Nixon people. And they know how to take things like Kenosha and Portland and Seattle and Chicago and New York and Antifa. They know how to take all that and turn it into something that scares the bejesus out of people. Are polls showing that that’s probably taking place?

David Lamb: Polls are showing movement in terms of, the suburban voters this election are, everyone’s going after those undecided, more independent, more moderate if you will, suburban voters, that’s where folks are going. Trump got them in 2016, there’s a battle for them today. What are those suburban voters? What’s, what’s causing that movement? As the discussion switches and kind of pivots from the Coronavirus to, to your safety, to law and order, to justice and the, and the protests are, are framed more as, as anarchists. And, and the violence and the fires and the looting.

Mike Papantonio: It didn’t, it didn’t start out like that.

David Lamb: It didn’t.

Mike Papantonio: And now, where is it? How, how has that regarded? The looters, they’re not, they’re not called protesters anymore. They’re called rioters.

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They’re the, the stories are people shooting. I saw a headline today where they talked about the police officer was shot in back of the head by a protester.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: That was a rioter.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Died.

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And so they’re seeing these kinds of stories every day. And the numbers you believe are tapping into that?

David Lamb: They are, there is movement there. They’re, Trump is seen as more decisive and more, more of a stronger leader in that sense. Biden is seen as weak. The basement strategy is coming back to bite him because it seems as though he’s either, and this is the view with, with many of the voters, he’s either avoiding Trump or he’s avoiding the controversy and calling out and, and, and being a decisive leader the, the president of the United States has to be. Whenever this, whenever the discussion is on law and order on, on rioting and looting, Trump wins.

Mike Papantonio: The poll, you’re talking about the poll?

David Lamb: The polls.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

David Lamb: Trump, Trump wins. It’s leaning that way. Just pay attention to what the national debate is. If the national debate is on the Coronavirus, Trump loses. But you notice in the Republican national convention, there wasn’t a great deal even said about the Coronavirus.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Or, or even, you know, if you, if you take a look, you take a look as this is developing, the, their, the Democrats have lost the ground about we can do better, even though the sitting president.

David Lamb: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a sitting president while Kenosha and.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And, and Seattle and all this is taking place. That’s weird. I mean, if you think about it, the first time I considered whether or not the Nixonland theory had, had application here, I would always say, you know what, I don’t know that it does because we have a sitting president that’s here while it’s going on. It doesn’t seem to matter, does it?

David Lamb: It does not seem to matter. And, and it has it’s so, I mean, that prediction on your part is now so nascent, because the debate now is Joe Biden and the Democrats are, are that, being able to make that claim from the white house in the middle of your first term, it is somehow some way, it’s finding footing.

Mike Papantonio: That the Democrats are responsible.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And why is that happening? Well, you got Kamala Harris out there saying police office, this is, these are headlines coming from this, this is right out of today’s newspaper. I mean, not of newspapers, but out of the, you know, the Breitbarts and the Daily Caller and the Drudge. People don’t understand how those headlines affect middle America. These headlines, Kamala Harris, police officers have to face the consequences. I mean, really? She’s saying that during a time people getting shot, police officer just died yesterday. And that’s her headline?

David Lamb: Tone deaf.

Mike Papantonio: Or, or Biden blaming the police for violence and rioting.

David Lamb: They’re tone deaf.

Mike Papantonio: And so it is, they’re completely tone deaf.

David Lamb: They are.

Mike Papantonio: It’s like you’ve got a bunch of snowflakes running the narratives for the Democrats. I was telling Farron Cousins earlier, it’s like celebrities are in charge of what the narrative is now. It’s MSNBC and CNN and even Fox, they believe they can turn the tide, they can’t. We see that they can’t because they’ve tried. We believe that the, the, the, the celebrity night comedy shows are going to turn the tide. It’s not working. What’s your take?

David Lamb: I’m curious for your take on this, how, who’s running the show in the Biden camp?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. That’s the problem.

David Lamb: Because I don’t think Joe Biden is.

Mike Papantonio: That is, that is the problem. There really is nobody running the show. You have people that are sitting in various places telling, James Carville great example. Do you, you realize Carville six weeks ago said that all Biden has to do is sit in the cellar and he’s going to win.

David Lamb: Well that’s terrible advice.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, the numbers are show, making Carville look like an idiot.

David Lamb: They are.

Mike Papantonio: And so now Biden has come out of the cellar. How’s he doing?

David Lamb: Well right now, he, he has to emerge as a leader, as strong, as decisive. But the problem is.

Mike Papantonio: He doesn’t project that.

David Lamb: He doesn’t project that and, and in a 24 hour span, after he makes a statement, 24 hours later, his comments are forgotten. So something, he is either not believable by the, by the voter, or his message is so confusing and so muddled that you don’t even know what exactly just happened after, after a press conference.

Mike Papantonio: While he was in the cellar, he could read a teleprompter.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Now he’s out there yesterday, he gives some comment about COVID. I swear to God, I don’t know what he said.

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And it was all over the headlines today. The, you know, the dementia of Joe Biden.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Look, somebody has got to, it’s like home alone for the Democrats. Somebody has to take control of the party.

David Lamb: And now the race is on to the debates. That’s what is up next. The, the debates where he will stand toe to toe with Trump and he’s.

Mike Papantonio: He has to show.

David Lamb: Biden’s got, he’s got to make the case.

Mike Papantonio: He has, he has to show up.

David Lamb: Yeah, he does.

Mike Papantonio: Thank you for joining me. Okay.

David Lamb: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: David, I want to follow this very closely as weeks, as weeks get close.

David Lamb: Look forward to it.

Mike Papantonio: Thanks for joining me.