There is no question at all that Progressives should be angry, and not just with the establishment rallying behind Biden to save his failing campaign. We had great options in the primaries, along with great policy proposals, and we ended up with Joe Biden and little hope for big ideas like Medicare For All. But the differences between Trump and Biden are night and day, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins and Business Insider columnist Manny Fidel discuss.

Check out Manny Fidel’s full article at businessinsider.com