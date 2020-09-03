There is no question at all that Progressives should be angry, and not just with the establishment rallying behind Biden to save his failing campaign. We had great options in the primaries, along with great policy proposals, and we ended up with Joe Biden and little hope for big ideas like Medicare For All. But the differences between Trump and Biden are night and day, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins and Business Insider columnist Manny Fidel discuss.

Check out Manny Fidel’s full article at businessinsider.com

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR