Via America’s Lawyer: A former FBI attorney pleads guilty to altering emails when seeking FISA warrants against former Trump advisor Carter Page. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss.

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A former lawyer for the FBI is preparing to plead guilty to doctoring a document that was used to justify the FISA warrant against Carter Page. Okay, let me just say this, wherever you fall on Russiagate, here’s the problem with this, you don’t have the spook industry setting out to impact a presidential election. That’s what they do in banana republics. That’s what you expect in South American countries that are third world countries, where you have the spook industry that decides who’s going to be the next president. That’s really the overwriting issue here, regardless of where you land on this.

Farron Cousins: You know, this story is looking worse and worse. You know, especially at this point right now, I don’t think very many people unfortunately paid attention to this news that broke. What was it, last Friday, which is, that’s don’t ever break news on Friday. That’s where news goes to die.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly and corporate media helps it die.

Farron Cousins: Right. But this guy has said, okay, listen. Yeah, I submitted the stuff to the court for the FISA warrant. I doctored this piece of evidence. It is reported that he also included the original document in there. So I don’t, I don’t know a lot about that in particular, but he did doctor a piece of evidence to the court, indisputable.

Mike Papantonio: With, with an intent.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Let’s get to that point. He intended to put something in motion that was going to affect the other candidate who was happen to be Trump, that he didn’t want elected. So he makes, he phoneys up material, puts it in front of a judge. The judge has no way of knowing. The judge, judge doesn’t know that the spook industry has phonied up material that has created this entire chain of events. I don’t care where it lands. I don’t care that the Russian, the Russians probably did hack and they probably had some invol, involvement in this election, just like we do in other countries, but you don’t have the spook industry determining who’s going to be president.

Farron Cousins: Right. And his, his justification for it is almost comical because he claims, this former lawyer, who’s a very young guy, by the way, he says, well.

Mike Papantonio: Cline, Clinesmith.

Farron Cousins: Clinesmith, he says, well, I thought what I put on there was true. He just, I thought, I thought this was true. You didn’t have to touch the evidence at all. You know, you had it for Carter Page, what you needed or what you felt you needed and if it wasn’t there, it wasn’t there. But this, this really does blow a huge hole into this narrative that had been created.

Mike Papantonio: It could have been, it could have been something that was done right.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And the worst thing is you got the department of, you’ve got the CIA and the FBI saying, hey, let’s get together and effect a presidential election. I don’t care who you were for. Whether you were for Trump or whether you’re for Hillary, it doesn’t make any difference. You don’t have the spook industry determining who is president of the United States and that’s what happens in banana republic, third worlds. And they better get, this is just the beginning.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Because if you, if you think this guy pleaded without saying naming names, trust me, the guy there, Durham, who’s doing the investigation if you remember is the same guy who did the investigations on Guantanamo.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: You know, he’s the one that said, hey, you, you, you better get control of how you’re treating these prisoners and he’s very vocal about it. He did a great investigation. So he straight up these people involved with this, they think it’s over. It’s just started.