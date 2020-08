So what do you get when you have an administration rife with incompetence and corruption? Well, you get an explosion of fraud and corporate malfeasance. Sam Seder is joined by former federal prosecutor, Ankush Khardori, to discuss why there’s never been a better time to be a white collar criminal.

Read the full article by Ankush Khardori here, “There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a White-Collar Criminal.”