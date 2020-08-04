Via America’s Lawyer: With under 100 days until the election, Trump’s foothold is slipping in Republican states while Biden is seeing double-digit leads. Mike Papantonio is joined by media analyst David Lamb to discuss.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Both the coronavirus pandemic as well as wild protests raging throughout the country, while a clock is ticking down in this presidential race, make things very interesting. I’ve got David Lamb with me specialist in this area, has been following elections for a long time. Look, first of all, I don’t know. I don’t know how Trump pulls out of this.

David Lamb: It’s tough.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, the numbers, the numbers are startling. You know, I guess, I think you told me earlier that there was one such, such, one situation where it was what was HW Bush running against, Dukakis.

David Lamb: Dukakis, yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And the numbers looked just like this.

David Lamb: Very close.

Mike Papantonio: But then Dukakis put that ridiculous helmet on, right? Remember him putting the tank helmet on his head.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And of course, HW Bush won. I’m not seeing that here. I got to ask you something, you know, I’ve always had a theory that they would play the fear card.

David Lamb: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And they are playing the fear card in a big way. You know, you’ve got the ad where Biden wants to do away with police departments where, you know, there’s mass pandemonium in the streets. And that obviously worked for Nixon.

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Because Nixon was running against the guy where that was going on.

David Lamb: He was the outsider.

Mike Papantonio: He was the outsider.

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I might be wrong about this. Tell me, tell me why I might be.

David Lamb: Well, you’ll, you’ll notice, so Trump has tried several things to try to pin things on Biden, or try to find where there’s a foothold. He has now settled on, he is the law and order candidate. Okay. So that is who he is sending in these, these federal troops to Portland. That kind of goes along with that. It, it’s a hope, but the challenge there, Pap, is like you said, so he is the law and order candidate against the America that he has been in charge of for three and a half years. Right?

Mike Papantonio: It doesn’t make any sense.

David Lamb: It’s, how do you pivot that?

Mike Papantonio: Right. Nixon ran on law and order, but he was the outsider coming in. Here it’s kind of tough for saying, hey, look, what’s happening in the streets. And oh, by the way, I am the president of the United States.

David Lamb: And, you know, and the Trump campaign, they actually do, do tweet and say this is what Biden’s America will look like. But the reality is this is what Trump’s America does look like. And with the groups that he’s really struggling with those suburban moms, they, they just do not like seeing all of the violence and all of the scary, that footage is everywhere.

Mike Papantonio: Well, and you gotta wonder, are they blaming, who they’re going to blame? And he’s the guy in charge, right. You know, in 19, in 2016, you know, Trump is like the master or his people are the masters of tagging people. Right?

David Lamb: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They, you know, what was it? Ted Cruz was lying Ted.

David Lamb: Lying Ted.

Mike Papantonio: Hillary was lock her up chants, you know, he’s pretty good at that. It’s dem, he’s a demagogue. Right? So I don’t know that he’s been able, he tried to give sleepy Joe, the sleepy Joe tag, you know, he won’t come out of his basement and you know, that’s true. He’s running from his basement and it seems to be working. He’s having a hard time tagging Joe Biden, isn’t he?

David Lamb: He is. And that’s a Testament to Biden partially because he, he is, he has proven difficult for Trump to pin with the radical left or to make Biden into a scary individual. And even, I don’t know if you saw this, this last week, the president trying to bring into question the vice president, the former vice president’s mental acuity and mental fitness.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Talk about that, it’s crazy.

David Lamb: And whenever, and this even blew up in Trump’s face, because he was pointing out how, questioning whether Biden’s got what it takes to be the leader of the free world.

Mike Papantonio: He looked like a crazy man when he was questioning. Run through, run through what happened, it was the weirdest thing I had ever seen.

David Lamb: So, so the president is talking about the testing that he’s received and it sounds like he’s received a great deal of test, testing.

Mike Papantonio: Which makes you wonder, right?

David Lamb: So someone, what, what does that put that? So that’s one red flag, but then he goes into this thing. I don’t know if you’ve seen this to where he starts in the test he said, they, they ask you a person, woman, man, TV, camera. And then he goes on.

Mike Papantonio: He said, he said, I passed them all.

David Lamb: And then he said they were stunned at how good I was at that.

Mike Papantonio: Oh my God.

David Lamb: And so even when he brings up trying to find something on Biden that will stick his mental fitness, he comes across looking kind of foolish himself.

Mike Papantonio: Well, he can’t, the problem is David, he can’t deliver the concept. That’s the problem. He doesn’t have the, he just doesn’t have the ability to deliver the concept. And, and he certainly, he certainly blew that big time. He looked like, he looked like he had mental problems.

David Lamb: He did.

Mike Papantonio: Because he was trying to say, man, woman, television. You go, what?

David Lamb: What is happening? Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

David Lamb: I don’t know that he has the, he has the campaigning prowess that it will take in the last 100 days to be president.

Mike Papantonio: You gotta have, Karl Rove. If, if Karl Rove, the turd blossom, as we talked about is in charge now and I’m not seeing anything that, that Rove, that Rove’s doing. It’s almost like Rove’s, Rove’s kind of open, yeah, I can, I hope we can squeak by.