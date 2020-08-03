The Trump campaign has announced that they are going to temporarily stop running advertisements for their campaign and the 2020 election because they believe that they need to retool their message. This is actually something that their donors and the Republicans in DC have been telling them for quite some time, but they waited until the last possible minute to retool their message into something that might resonate with voters. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Well folks today is August 3rd, which means we are exactly three months to the day away from November 3rd, which is election day here in the United States. And that could be the day we finally vote Donald Trump out of office, but here’s the thing three months ago, right? Roughly 90 days. And the Trump campaign late last week went ahead and canceled a bunch of ad buys that they had scheduled for the coming weeks. They decided that with only three months left to go their candidate, Donald Trump tanking in the polls, they decided that I guess now would be a good time to go ahead and try to retool whatever message it is. He’s trying to sell to the American public three months away from the election. Now he’s been president for nearly four years. He has been running for reelection conservatively since January 1st. We know it’s actually a lot longer than that. He had been holding his rallies throughout his entire administration until the pandemic hit. So the man has essentially been running for president again since the day he was sworn in back in 2017. And now with three months to go right there at the finish line, it is insight. His campaign is in such disarray that they had to say, Nope, you know what? We got to go back to the drawing board on this.

We have to go back to square one. We don’t know what we’re doing. We don’t know what we’re selling to the public. This, eh, I don’t want to say it’s unprecedented, but my God, I think the stupidity and the incompetence of this campaign are unprecedented. Here’s what’s going on. Uh, two weeks ago, Donald Trump demoted, uh, Brad Parscale. He is no longer the campaign manager. Uh, now it is, uh, Stepien Stepien comes in two weeks ago, gets Donald Trump to shape up for like two days. You know, Trump has seen out in public wearing a mask, you know, he had a decent tone during one part of one daily press briefing in the media, phoned all over it. And then he immediately went right back to being crazy. Donald Trump, uh, telling just lane Maxwell, hope you’re doing great promoting. Hydroxychloroquine doing all of these crazy things and Stepien realizes Holy crap. I was able to reign him in for a day and a half. Maybe we, we got up, we got to come up with something else.

Another reason they have to come up with something else it’s cause the messages they were selling are not resonating with the public. You know, they are trying to pin all of the civil unrest in the country. They’re trying to pin it on Joe Biden. Um, kind of hard to when you’ve been president for four years, everybody knows this is your America. So those ads you’re running say this would be Joe Biden’s America. Maybe it would be, but it is currently your America. So that’s not working with the public. Uh, you don’t have a strong economy to run on. And your handling of the pandemic has been absolutely atrocious. Not to mention the fact that you’re trying to say the Joe Biden has cognitive problems. Not that we disagree with you, but so to you. So that’s also not, not, not helping. Every time you pointed out about Joe, 10 people pointed out about you. Instead, everything you’ve done is failed. Parscale failed Stepien or Stepien or whatever his name is, uh, was successful for about a day and a half before that went to hell.

And now with three months left go, you have had to say, well, I guess we need to find a new message. Here’s the thing though, a Republican donors and other Republicans running for reelection in DC, they have been begging this campaign for well over a month now to come up with some kind of unifying message that they can all run on. That that’s typically how campaigns work. This administration has been unwilling to do that up to this point. So they lost at least a month. Now they’ve got three left and they still don’t have that message who knows if they’re going to come up with it, but it’s crunch time for these Republicans. And if they continue mismanaging their own campaigns like this November is going to be a walk in the park for the Democrats.