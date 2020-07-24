The Trump administration announced this week that they will NOT be recommending universities and colleges across the country to test their students for Covid 19 before the return to school, a move that will surely result in higher infection rates. Testing is a vital part of the process in helping to reduce the spread of the disease, but the administration has fought it at every step of the pandemic. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

Good news everybody. Or at least for college students heading back to school this fall semester, the Trump administration has your back and they don’t want to see, you have to be tied down with all this lengthy coronavirus testing and what not that silliness. They just want you to be able to show back up on campus, go to class, maybe enjoy a nice party that evening, who knows, but they don’t want you to have to get tested. That’s just a waste of time. They say here actually, um, is the exact quote from, uh, Admiral Brett, uh, galore. If that’s how you pronounce it. Assistant secretary at the department of health and human services, and he’s in charge of COVID-19 testing strategy. And here is what he has to say about the idea of testing college students for COVID-19. When they return to campus this year, here it is in general testing people before going back to the university, it’s not a strategy that we recommend, nor does the CDC recommend B because you’re only negative for that one moment.

You could be positive the next day, and it doesn’t relieve any responsibility about wearing a mask and doing all those kinds of things. Why bother getting tested folks? Cause if you get tested and it’s negative, you could still catch the virus. Oh my God. Thank God. This man told us that because I’m sure every single person on the planet thought if you tested negative, that meant you were clean and good to go for the rest of your life. Oh no. Okay. I’m sorry. Apparently nobody thought that you just don’t want to see the numbers go up is what it is. That’s what you’re doing. That’s what your whole administration has been about from day one. Let’s hide the truth from people. So they think it’s not as bad as it is. That’s what this plan’s about. But he did say this is the dumbest part of it. He’s open to a pool testing. Oh, what’s that you’re asking, excuse me, pool testing. And this is how he describes it.

You take a bunch of people and they all get a blood sample and you put all the blood samples together and dope and blood sample. So it comes like super blood. Then you test that super blood. And if it’s negative, then everybody in the pool is negative. Right. Makes sense. Right. Except if it detects Corona virus, then you then have to go back and individually test every single person who donated blood to the pool, which negates the purpose of the pool. Cause you’re still having to test all those people. You know what, what I don’t, I don’t know. I don’t even want to get into the logistics of just going around with the cup and having everybody put their blood in the pool. That’s ridiculous. Because still, even if everybody came back negative, you still went through all of that trouble with each individual person to take their blood. God, why not just test that blood right there for, for COVID-19 you can do that. You know, you can do that. You don’t have to say, okay, I got more blood. Where’s the, where’s the bucket so I can put it in here so we can test it as a pool later. Just test the little sample that you have that actually would save time.

Testing college students. When they show back up on campus is going to lead to a resurgence. That is what is going to Happen. You have to test things, you have to isolate. You have to contact trace, and yes, you have to keep social distancing and wearing the masks. That’s that’s something that’s going to go on for a very long time. And honestly, I hope it becomes a bigger part of our culture. If you sick, if you got the sniffles, if you got a cold throw on a mask, before you go outside, let’s stop the spread of other diseases that may not necessarily be fatal, but they do cost us billions of dollars in lost productivity every single year. And in general, make us feel like crap for a couple of weeks. We can prevent that folks. We can cut down On it, but that’s yeah. You know, that’s in the future. Once we get things back under control, we’re not going to get things under control with idiots like this, calling the shots about testing. There is no reason to not test these kids. Some of them are going to come back to campus with COVID-19. They’re going to be non-symptomatic and they’re going to spread it to others. And this could 100% be preventative. I said, if we just tested them before they showed up to class.