Episode 550:

On today’s show…

We’ll talk to Princeton Political History Professor, Julian Zelizer, about his new book, “Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party.”

We’ll also speak to popular progressive activist, Ilyse Hogue, whose new book, “The Lie That Binds,” takes a deep dive into the forces behind the conservative political machine and their efforts to thwart social progress.

And Heather “Digby” Parton will help guide me through this week’s biggest stories.

