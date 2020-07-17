US lawyer Mike Papantonio who is a senior partner with the law firm of Levin Papantonio and host of the international television show America’s Lawyer spoke to Factor 8 about the contaminated blood scandal. Mike talks about litigating infected blood products and his experience in battling with the pharmaceutical giant Bayer among other cases. Mike also explores the less spoken about Nazi connections of the pharma giant. Factor 8 is a non-profit organisation which is wholly comprised of the victims and families impacted by the Contaminated Blood Scandal in the UK.