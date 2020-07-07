Via America’s Lawyer: The Bayer corporation has been forced to scrap their plans to build a controversial chemical plant in Louisiana. The $1 billion chemical plant would have been used to produce an herbicide called Dicamba, which some reports have said could be more toxic than Roundup. Mike Papantonio explains.

Transcript:

Finally tonight some good news. The Bayer corporation has been forced to scrap their plans to build a controversial chemical plant in Louisiana. The $1 billion chemical plant would have been used to produce an herbicide called Dicamba, which some reports have said could be more toxic than Roundup. I can assure you, it is just as toxic as Roundup. Bayer claims that they don’t need the plant anymore because their plants around the globe are producing so much Dicamba that they can’t offload it. But the reality is that regulators in the United States have forbidden the company from selling their toxic herbicide in this country, making the proposed plant a huge money pit. The company is facing serious financial uncertainty about Monsanto’s Roundup lawsuits that keep coming. And since Bayer now owns Monsanto, they also own all of those liabilities. The Argo chemical agrochemical industry in the US has been poisoning us for far too long and if it weren’t for the lawsuits against these corporations, these giants that are poisoning the world, that poisoning would continue. Our regulatory agencies only step in once these behemoths have been put through the wringer in court and that’s exactly why the chemicals like Dicamba are no longer allowed on our soil.

I'm Mike Papantonio and this is America's Lawyer where every week we tell you the stories that corporate media is ordered not to tell you because their advertisers won't let them and because they've political contacts that don't allow them to tell these stories. Have a great night.