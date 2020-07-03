Episode 547:

On today’s show…

Scott Lemieux, from the blog “Lawyers Guns and Money” will make it two weeks in a row as we discuss this week’s latest Supreme Court rulings.

Heather “Digby” Parton will help me break down the news of the week.

And Eric Umansky, from ProPublica, will tell his personal story from last Halloween, when child was hit by a police cruiser, and how the NYPD was shielded from accountability.

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.