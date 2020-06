Donald Trump is once again a loser in court as a New York judge has decided that he does not have the authority to block the release of a book by Trump’s niece where she will allegedly spill all the beans about the Trump family. Several other family members have emerged out of the woodwork, and one emerged from the hospital, to file this lawsuit, but right now it doesn’t look like it could be successful. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.