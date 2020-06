Donald Trump has just about had it with Fox News, and with some of the hosts, the feeling appears to be mutual. On Thursday, the network aired a segment where they were critical of Trump’s disgusting photo op in front of St. John’s Church in D.C., and the President once again took to Twitter to express his outrage at the network. If he continues to think that the network actually works for him, its going to continue to get worse for him, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.