If polls are to be believed, Trump is enjoying his last year as President of the United States. But his actions in just four short years have not only changed America, but they will continue to change and shape this country for generations to come. He was able to do this by stacking the courts with right wing partisan hacks, with the help of Mitch McConnell, and there’s little that can be done to stop the 200 judges that Trump has installed. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.