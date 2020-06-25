Donald Trump is going to New Jersey, whether they like it or not. The state has instituted a mandatory 14-day quarantine order for visitors entering the state from areas with surging Covid 19 cases, but the President says that he will be ignoring those orders and going about his business as usual. We have seen other world leaders quarantine themselves after possible contact with the virus, but Trump acts like his frail body is somehow immune. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.