Kellyanne Conway wants to make sure that Americans don’t blame Trump for the spike in Covid 19 cases in this country, so she has decided to reverse course from a few months ago where she said that the term “Kung Flu” is offensive, and she now says that Trump’s use of the slur is necessary so that people start blaming China. China is not to blame for the failures in the United States – that blame rests solely on Trump and voters know it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.