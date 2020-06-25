Republican Rep. Devin Nunes suffered a major setback in his lawsuit against Twitter and several parody accounts on the social networking site this week when a judge ruled that the thin-skinned Congressman can’t sue Twitter for comments made on their site by other people. Social media outlets have immunity from such lawsuits if they are not the publisher of the content, but Devin’s lawyer indicated in his arguments that this wasn’t the real goal of the lawsuit anyway. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses the nefarious motives of Nunes.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

