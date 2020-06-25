Republican Rep. Devin Nunes suffered a major setback in his lawsuit against Twitter and several parody accounts on the social networking site this week when a judge ruled that the thin-skinned Congressman can’t sue Twitter for comments made on their site by other people. Social media outlets have immunity from such lawsuits if they are not the publisher of the content, but Devin’s lawyer indicated in his arguments that this wasn’t the real goal of the lawsuit anyway. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses the nefarious motives of Nunes.