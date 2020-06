As a gathering with reporters was wrapping up on Thursday, a dejected Donald Trump was asked by a reporter why he always hires people who are “liars” and “wackos.” The reporter was using Trump’s own adjectives to describe the people that he has hired over the years, only to later turn on them and insult them relentlessly. She had a great point, and it would be nice to see the President answer the question. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.