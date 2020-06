Facebook was content to let Donald Trump get away with anything, and much like a child that continues to push the boundaries further and further when they aren’t punished, Trump went off the deep end in his latest ad. The President and his campaign used Nazi imagery to attack Antifa and other protesters, and that was a step too far, even for the Trump-loving Mark Zuckerberg, and they were forced to pull his ad. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what happened.