Rudy Giuliani hasn’t been in the spotlight very much since his good friends from Ukraine got busted, but he has decided that it was time to emerge from his hiding place with some horribly racist and completely false talking points. During an interview with Fox News this week, Giuliani claimed that black people actually kill more cops than cops kill black people, a claim that is not supported by any available data. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.