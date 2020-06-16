Via The Game Changing Attorney Podcast:

Mike Papantonio is a big name in mass torts — perhaps the BIGGEST. He’s scored many multimillion-dollar verdicts throughout his career and established himself as a disruptor and innovator in the industry.

Mike’s been broadcasting hot legal topics to the masses on his radio show Ring of Fire for over 15 years, his television program America’s Lawyer is viewed internationally, and Netflix has even created documentaries about his cases.

So what makes this attorney’s stories so magnetic? In this episode of The Game Changing Attorney Podcast, we dive deep to discover the man behind the media…