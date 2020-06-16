Via The Game Changing Attorney Podcast:

Mike Papantonio is a big name in mass torts — perhaps the BIGGEST. He’s scored many multimillion-dollar verdicts throughout his career and established himself as a disruptor and innovator in the industry.

Mike’s been broadcasting hot legal topics to the masses on his radio show Ring of Fire for over 15 years, his television program America’s Lawyer is viewed internationally, and Netflix has even created documentaries about his cases.

So what makes this attorney’s stories so magnetic? In this episode of The Game Changing Attorney Podcast, we dive deep to discover the man behind the media…

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

