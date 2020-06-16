Via America’s Lawyer: Capitol Hill has a very good reason NOT to defund police departments, as much of their funding actually makes its way back to lawmakers and even President Trump himself. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss. Then, RT correspondent Brigida Santos investigates reports of unidentified officers arresting protesters. Just who are these so-called federal agents working for?

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Most Americans agree that we need policing reforms and there’s a very obvious reason why those reforms have never happened, political money. Talk about this, the police talk about the police, you know, you would think they would understand what’s sincere and what’s not. What, tell, tell me about this. Nancy Pelosi gets this money from the police unions, right? Then she turns around and does what?

Farron Cousins: Well, aside from the ridiculous photo op.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: She does absolutely nothing. She does absolutely nothing. You know, the, the relief bill or the reform bill, excuse me, that we saw earlier this week. It includes almost nothing that isn’t already codified in state laws across this country. You know, they, they made the choke hold illegal. Okay, well the choke hold is already illegal. We might, might get rid of qualified immunity. Well, some States have already done that and there are certain limitations on it already. So that’s not a whole heck of a lot, but once you.

Mike Papantonio: There’s no big change. Your point, she’s.

Farron Cousins: Right, right, it’s all performance art.

Mike Papantonio: Well, okay, the performance art. What a ridiculous, how ridiculous did democratic leadership look dressed up in African garb on their knees? The, the African, did you see this photo? It’s unbelievable. The worst thing about it is this 80 year old woman couldn’t even get up after she had been on her knees, looking like a total buffoon. The African American community has reacted to it. They said, how dare you think we are this stupid? How dare you? And she’s doing the same thing with the police officers. How dare you think we’re this stupid Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, idiots running the democratic leadership. That, doesn’t that kind of set up what you’re talking about here?

Farron Cousins: Well, it does and the center for responsive politics who tracks money in politics at all levels here, they’ve come out and said, listen, we know everybody wants reforms. The polls have increased by I think 20% in the last week on that. This, this is universal, but they’re saying, listen, the Democrats are trying to sell you one thing, but follow the money. You have to follow the money. Most of this police union money, most of the police super PAC money is going to Democrats in Congress and in the Senate and that’s, what’s preventing real reform from taking place at the national level.

Mike Papantonio: So this is a facade.

Farron Cousins: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Your point is the whole Nancy, the, the idiot show that we saw with her down on her knees with Schumer dressed up in African garb. If I were, you know, the reaction is exactly what you would think. How dare you think we’re this stupid? But they do think that. Now, apparently they think the same thing with police officers, right?

Farron Cousins: They do and that’s also part of the problem. Everybody in DC thinks they’re the smartest person in the room. They think they can always have their cake and eat it too here. We’re going to pay lip service over here, pay lip service over there. But at the end of the day, we’re always going to do whatever’s going to help my next campaign. That is where it is. You know, the, the black lives matter, the protesters, they’re not the ones funding these politicians. The people calling for reforms, they’re not funding these politicians. So they’re unlikely to get what they want from the current people, the current leadership in DC. They want what they want to happen. They know what to do, and that is get rid of the leadership that’s there now, or else it will never happen.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, it’s a, it’s a disastrous bunch of leadership. They’ve got to. Farron Cousins, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: Dozens of unidentifiable, heavily armed law enforcement officials have been spotted at protests across the country over the past two weeks. RT’s Brigida Santos joins me to talk about who are they, what’s going on? Is this America’s new secret police? Brigida, lay this story out. This is a remarkable story.

Brigida Santos: I mean, it’s absolutely crazy. Now heavily armed men were spotted at protests in Washington, DC, following the police killing of George Floyd. The men were in uniform, but they had no identifiable badges or department markings. When reporters asked them to identify themselves, they then refused to answer. Now, according to attorney general, William Barr, the federal officials came from the Bureau of prisons special operations response teams, which had summoned to monitor the unrest. Unlike members of the military, federal law enforcement officers are not required to wear identifiable uniforms. But their presence confused demonstrators and members of the media who were not sure whether the men were actually real law enforcement officers or just guys wearing costumes. Law enforcement experts criticized the decision to send unidentifiable feds to monitor crowds, calling the move very concerning. By deploying secret police to the streets, citizens have no way to identify officers who engage in misconduct while representing the federal government.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, police and other departments around the country have also been, been hiding their badges. Where’s this happened and why is it happening? What’s your take?

Brigida Santos: Well videos from recent protests show officer’s covering their badge numbers and names with black bands, which police say is a mourning ritual to honor fallen officers. But many police departments don’t allow officers to intentionally hide identifying information. So when these officers were asked, why they’d covered their badges, they often said it was an accident. They claimed that the mourning badges had slipped or their mourning bands had slipped, but many officers were also spotted with tape covering their badges and others had removed their badges altogether. Now this was not an isolated problem. You can see videos of this happening, from officers in New York, Seattle and Chicago, to name a few cities. This made it nearly impossible for protesters to identify those officers who attacked to them, while they were peacefully protesting as we saw the video after video of over the last two weeks.

Mike Papantonio: You know, a disturbing incident at the protest in San Diego last week has gone viral. The video shows a group of men pushing a woman into an unmarked car and driving off. Who were these people?

Brigida Santos: Well, apparently they were officers. Now. They were dressed in plain clothes and military style uniforms with no identifying markers. They were caught on video, arresting a female protester and hauling her away in an unmarked van as her friends screamed at the men to identify themselves, take a look.

Brigida Santos: As you heard there, the unmarked officers are then shown yelling at the woman’s friends, “If you follow us, you will get shot. Do you understand me?” This is incredibly frightening and it really looks like a kidnapping because there’s absolutely no way to know whether these undercover police are legitimate law enforcement officers. They don’t identify themselves when they’re asked to. They don’t show their badges for all this woman’s friends knew that could have been a random group of agitators hollering, hauling her off until the end of time. And once that video went viral, San Diego officials looked into it. They found the officers who said that they arrested her for allegedly swinging a cardboard sign at a passing officer on a motorcycle. But this is very disturbing. This is one of the reasons why people are protesting against police currently.

Mike Papantonio: Brigida, thanks for joining me. Please keep up with these stories. As a matter of fact, if we can do an update next week, I’d like to do it. Let’s dig a little deeper into the story. Okay. It sounds like, it almost sounds like a federal secret police, a state secret. This is not something you would want occurring in the U.S. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Brigida Santos: Thanks, Mike.