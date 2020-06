Actor Ron Perlman loves taking on right wing “tough guys” on Twitter, and after dragging Matt Gaetz for a few hours, Ted Cruz decided to jump in and defend the honor of his Republican brethren. Unfortunately, all Ted Cruz is capable of doing is making things weird and awkward, and that’s exactly what he did by offering Perlman $10,000 (donated to charity) if Perlman was willing to wrestly Jim Jordan. Nothing makes sense anymore, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.