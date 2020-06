Donald Trump’s online behavior has grown increasingly erratic and angry over the past week, and it isn’t just because he’s failing at every new challenge that emerges. The President has also watched his poll numbers grow worse and worse with each new poll that emerges, the latest showing him losing to Joe Biden by 14 points. These are numbers that he’s never experienced before and it is driving him insane. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what is likely to happen next.