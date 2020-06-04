Will Trump ever learn that sometimes you can just be quiet? His decision on Wednesday to claim that he was simply “inspecting” the White House bunker on Friday and definitely NOT cowering down there in fear is a great example of a time when he didn’t have to say anything, but his decision to speak made the situation so much worse. Multiple White House sources have confirmed that the President was “rushed” down to the bunker for his safety, yet Trump insists on lying to everyone about it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.