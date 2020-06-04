Will Trump ever learn that sometimes you can just be quiet? His decision on Wednesday to claim that he was simply “inspecting” the White House bunker on Friday and definitely NOT cowering down there in fear is a great example of a time when he didn’t have to say anything, but his decision to speak made the situation so much worse. Multiple White House sources have confirmed that the President was “rushed” down to the bunker for his safety, yet Trump insists on lying to everyone about it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR