There is no question at all that Donald Trump has failed every single test of leadership since the day he took office, and the past week has been no exception. But where are the leaders on the Democratic side? Where are the Republicans from the House and/or Senate? Why are none of them doing anything? The answer is because those with power in Congress are content to just let the country burn down because they know it doesn’t hurt their election chances. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why all the leadership – from both parties – needs to be purged in November.