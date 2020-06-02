The federal reserve announced in March that it would start direct purchases of corporate debt, an unprecedented rescue of corporate America. Thanks to this massive government subsidy, large companies like Boeing & Carnival Cruises were able to avoid taking money directly and sidestep requirements to keep employees on by instead, issuing bonds. Sam Seder is joined by executive editor of the American Prospect, David Dayen, to discuss.

Read the full article by David Dayen here, “How the Fed Bailed Out the Investor Class Without Spending a Cent.

Sam Seder
http://majority.fm/report/
Sam Seder is an American comedian, writer, actor, film director, television producer-director, and progressive talk radio host. His works include the film Who's the Caboose? (1997) starring Sarah Silverman and Seder, as well as the television shows Beat Cops (2001) and Pilot Season (2004). He also appeared in Next Stop Wonderland (1998). Seder also made guest appearances on Spin City (1997), Sex and the City (2000) and America Undercover (2005).

