Transcript:

Finally tonight, some good news. A court of appeals ruled last week that the environmental protection agency wasn’t doing enough to combat the spread of air pollution across state lines. The clean air act has a section referred to as the good neighbor provision, which says that the federal government has to enact, they must enact a national standard for air pollution since pollutants in one state can travel across state lines. The States of Maryland and Delaware sued the EPA after the EPA refused to do anything about the out-of-state pollution that was traveling to each one of these States. Both States had filed petitions with the EPA to investigate the matter, but the EPA flatly refused to do their job, as usual. The court of appeals ordered that the EPA start doing their job, finally, something that the agency has never been willing to do, certainly in the last 15 years. But even the conservative Supreme Court has said that the EPA can’t get away with ignoring the clean air act. So corporations have to buckle up and get ready for a new round of enforcement.

