Via America’s Lawyer: Legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to take a closer look at the Corpus Christi and Pensacola naval base shootings, as both suspects have been linked to terrorism.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Last week, a gunman attempted to drive into a Texas Naval air base, but was stopped by a sailor who was wounded at the scene. The FBI is now investigating this as an act of terrorism and has also released details about last year’s Pensacola air base shooting. It’s all been linked to terrorism. I’ve got a legal analyst, Mollye Barrows with me to talk about it. This story is troubling on so many levels.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Lay it out for us, okay.

Mollye Barrows: All right, so this is the latest shooting happened last week in Texas, Corpus Christi, NAS, Naval air station Corpus Christi and a man from Corpus Christi. His name is Adam Alsahli, and he basically tried to ran, run through the gate. He had a car, he drove through. He shot a security guard that was there, a woman, and she managed to roll over and hit a switch that basically brought the barrier down. So it kept him from getting onto the base and perhaps causing more damage and then he in turn, was shot and killed by security. So the FBI isn’t giving a lot of details about it, Pap, but they are saying they’re investigating it as terrorism related. Similar to what we saw at NAS Pensacola, in December.

Mike Papantonio: Mollye, the NAS Pensacola story hits right at home.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Because we have friends that work there.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: That train, they’re pilots who train. Question one, isn’t it absurd that we’re training training pilots for the Royal family of Saudi Arabia to begin with? Okay.

Mollye Barrows: Right. Because that was the shooter in that particular, a member of the Royal Saudi air force.

Mike Papantonio: That, that was the shooter, exactly. Came up through the ranks and, but we’re doing it because McDonnell Douglas wants us to, because Boeing wants us to, because they’re selling them this equipment and then we have to train the pilots. In NAS injured eight people.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Killed three people.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: And just close to home. I’ve got a relative who actually trains pilots out there. So very close to home.

Mollye Barrows: Direct terrorism related as well.

Mike Papantonio: Direct, direct to terrorism. You know, here’s the other part of the story. I don’t know if, we haven’t talked about this.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Tim Cook. Okay. Apple.

Mollye Barrows: Apple CEO.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. They, they finally got the phone from the terrorists that killed these people in Pensacola.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Tim Cook comes out and says, we can’t help you CIA or FBI unravel what’s in that phone. As if they are, as if they were taking some, some, some high ground. He’s a fraud. Apple’s a fraud. Tim Cook is a fraud. They had more information in that phone that’s, that’s already saving lives no doubt.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: But Tim Cook, head of Apple says, oh, we can’t help you, FBI, find out what’s in that terrorist phone who’s killed three people and injured eight people right here in Pensacola.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Now the rest of the story is what? What, what do we see, what do we see Apple do all the time?

Mollye Barrows: Basically they, they allow people access when they want to give them access.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Mollye Barrows: So they have this, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Music, movies.

Mollye Barrows: Absolutely whatever they need to do. But in this particular situation, it’s also bringing up the fact that our own government immigration vetting failed because Alshamrani, the shooter at NAS Pensacola, he came over. He was, the evidence that they gathered from the phones that they had to hack themselves because Apple wouldn’t go and hack it for them. That basically they found that he had been radicalized as far back as 2015. So he was allowed to come in already having been radicalized. So in one respect our own government vetting, you know, immigration vetting needs to do a better job as well. But when it comes to gathering this evidence, this has been an ongoing battle with Apple for years. It comes up all the way to 2016.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s, here’s what’s, 2015.

Mollye Barrows: Yeah, 2015, he was radicalized.

Mike Papantonio: Same thing happened in Texas.

Mollye Barrows: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Killings in Texas, they go to Apple, they say, we think this phone can help us figure out who other terrorists are. Tim Cook under the leadership of this idiot says, no, we can’t do that. But at the same time, Tim Cook puts all of our information out there.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: If an advertiser wants to know what movies we buy, if the advertiser wants to know what a music we listen to, what apps we use, Tim Cook makes it.

Mollye Barrows: Will sell it.

Mike Papantonio: He’ll sell it, make it available. But he has the audacity, he’s a damn fraud and this is a disgusting story, especially when it hits so close to home and you realize those people that gave, I mean, you know, you had an officer lost his life in the line of duty here.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Everybody involved in that story was doing the right thing and all we want to know is what’s on the phone. Tim Cook says, no, we can’t let you know. That’s Apple.

Mollye Barrows: Right and there was a case in 2016 in San Bernardino, which was another terrorism related case and it was actually going to court before the FBI or the department justice managed to get access to this particular terrorist’s phone. And so again, that case was dropped, but they were almost to the point where that, I guess they were gonna allow the court to decide the issue of how much access the government had to phones. But you’re exactly right. And so Tim would say that he’s the victim in that regard.

Mike Papantonio: It’s so fraudulent. It is just absolutely so fraudulent. Thank you for joining me, Mollye, okay.

Mollye Barrows: Thanks Pap.