Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio is joined by RT correspondent Brigida Santos who warns us about long-term repercussions of sweeping federal deregulation in the name of getting the economy back on track.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing federal agencies to waive and eliminate all regulations that impede economic recovery from the coronavirus and I have Brigida Santos to talk about this story. Brigida, what can you tell me about the corporate friendly order? I, this, this is like over the top. This is, this is why if, if, if we need another president, if we have to get rid of Trump, this is exactly the reason why. Lay this story out for us. Okay.

Brigida Santos: Absolutely. Federal agencies have now been directed to exempt people or entities from any rules that they deem unnecessary on a temporary or permanent basis if they inhibit economic recover, recovery. Now, Mike, early on in the pandemic, you and I covered the covid 19 related deregulations at the EPA, but now these exemptions have been rolled out across all regulatory agencies, potentially giving corporations permission to get away with things that they wouldn’t have been able to get away with before. Now, of course, people want to get back to work and daily life. We’re all concerned about the economy, but throwing regulations out the door absolutely puts public health and safety at risk.

Mike Papantonio: Well, you know, here, here’s the point. I mean, out of all the stories that I’ve done this year so far, when I look at the story that says, okay, this is the story that makes it very clear that we have to get rid of Trump. This is the one I got to tell you. This is the one because this affects consumers. It affects consumer health. It affects the environment. It has the chamber, the US chamber of commerce and wall street, in charge of American politics. This is the reason we need to get rid of Trump. Unfortunately, the dysfunctional DNC hasn’t even given us anybody to work with. I mean, this, this is a sweeping reason why we got to get rid of him, but the character we have that’s supposed to get rid of him just isn’t there. This is important stuff and as I, as I look at it, this seems to be getting worse by the week almost where they’re allowing wall street to do more and more of their ugly little things. The flying monkeys are out off of wall street right now just doing everything they can to take, take advantage of consumers during the covid crisis. What’s your take?

Brigida Santos: Yeah, I think that’s absolutely correct. Now the problem is we want to see evidence, you know. Is there evidence that these regulate, deregulations are going to boost the economy as they’re claiming? Well, when it comes to social distancing rules, you know, there have been worker reductions across federal agencies, so some of the rules actually might need to be relaxed to account for those things like removing tariffs and supply chain barriers that prevent healthcare supplies from getting to the people who need them and allowing doctors to temporarily use their personal phones for telehealth services. But other proposed regulatory cuts require a lot more scrutiny. There is no evidence that allowing the food and drug administration to relax the process for approving vaccines and treatments is going to boost the economy, especially without adequate testing and data on the safety or efficacy of such treatments. You know, it could actually do the opposite and harm the economy if more people get hurt from these things, without that testing. But we do know that when regulatory agencies give free rein to corporations, we tend to see negative effects on public health and safety. The Trump administration has long pushed for sweeping deregulations.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, and we know this. Wall street’s, wall street’s meeting with Trump regularly, the US chamber of commerce is meeting with Trump regularly and they’re saying, look, we want to take all the things we’ve accomplished in the past with Obama and Clinton and Bush and we now we want to put all those great accomplishments on steroids. I would love to say that there’s a huge difference between the parties and how they regard this type of deregulation issue and how they regard wall street. But there really isn’t and I gotta tell ya, this is what I do for living. I try cases against corporate America and both, both parties have been so active in taking away consumer rights, but this is over the top. This is absolutely over the top because they’re saying this to wall street. They’re saying it to health, to the health industry. They’re saying it to the environmental industry. Do what you want to do. Just, just do whatever you want to do and no matter how sweeping it is, do what you want to do and everything’s going to be okay. Did I overstate that? Isn’t that what this legislation really is geared towards?

Brigida Santos: No, that’s exactly correct. And as you’ve said, you know, sure, the Democrats may be a little bit better, but overall we do have a corporate party. Both parties are the corporate party and at the end of the day, they do tend to agree on letting corporations get away with things that harm the public.

Mike Papantonio: As we look at this, the deregulations are supposed to boost economic activity and growth. Okay. So where, where’s the first thing they’re going to start re really deregulating. They’re going to start with environment, then they’re going to go to health, the health arenas. Then they’re going to go to wall street. Oh, the SEC needs to really back down because it’s going to interfere with the advancement of our economy. It’s going to touch all of us, and the only thing we can hope for is that the Democrats show that maybe they are a little bit different from Republicans and actually step up to the plate and stop this whole thing. Brigida, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Brigida Santos: Thanks Mike.