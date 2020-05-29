Episode 542:

David Dayen will explain how the Fed bailed out the investor class without spending a cent.

We’ll talk to another progressive candidate out of Florida, Guido Weiss, who is primarying Lois Frankel on the ballot, August 18th.

And Heather “Digby” Parton, from Salon, will help us make sense of the most important news stories of the past week.

