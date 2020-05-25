Yet another Fox News host has been forced to call out Donald Trump over his incompetence for not understand what powers he does and does not have as President. This time is was Fox’s legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, who said that Trump absolutely does not have the power to force states to open up their church doors in the middle of a pandemic. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Well, unfortunately for Donald Trump, another Fox news host has come out and directly contradicted what Donald Trump has to say about his powers as president, which therefore proves how incompetent the president truly is because he doesn’t know what he can or cannot do. This latest Fox news host is judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox’s lead legal analyst, who was asked this past Friday by Dana Perino if Donald Trump did in fact have the authority to order governors to open up churches in their States. To which Napolitano replied, short answer is no, and he should have continued saying, the longer answer is no because no, I mean, listen, everybody knows that the president cannot override a state governor. I mean, that is basic 10th amendment stuff right there. You know, we have discussed it ad nauseam during this pandemic and if anything, this entire pandemic should have served as a nice little constitutional reminder for most Americans who didn’t take the time to study it, of the differences between the federal powers and the state powers, because that’s where a lot of these fights have come from in the recent weeks.

The president does not have the authority to order governors to open up houses of worship in their States. He simply does not. If the governor has made that order, that power rests with the governor. The only way it can be overridden by a different body is if the US house of representatives finds that this somehow interferes with interstate commerce and therefore they will pass legislation to override that specific order from that one specific governor. That’s it. That is the only way in which these governors locked down or quarantined or whatever you want to call them orders, can be overridden. Napolitano knows that and Donald Trump does not. And that is terrifying to think that the president of the United States does not quite understand what he can or cannot do. Or maybe he does and he’s just trying to pander to a group of people who are abandoning him ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

And that is actually far more plausible than the president simply not knowing he can’t do it. Trump last week said the following, and this is what actually sparked Dana Perino’s question to judge Napolitano. Trump said some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have left out churches. It’s not right. So I am correcting this injustice and I’m calling houses of worships essential. I call upon governors to allow churches and places of worship to open right now. But he doesn’t have the authority to do that and technically he was not saying he had the authority to do it. He was calling on them. He said, hey, look, you need to open. But that’s because, as I mentioned, he’s, he’s losing a bit of the evangelical base. Not necessarily the hardcore, you know, Pat Robertson types. Those folks are never going to abandon the Republican party no matter who is leading it.

But just the average work-a-day American who goes to church every Sunday, you know, white Catholics, white Baptists, they’re not liking what they’re seeing from the present and his poll numbers with those specific groups are going down. So he has to throw them something. He has to do anything he can in his power to kind of show that, hey, I’m, I’m, I’m one of you too. I, I miss Church. Oh, I miss Church so much. So he does this, and unfortunately just saying this is likely enough to make these voters think that he is on their side and that, oh, well, he misses Church too. Folks, Donald Trump has never voluntarily gone to church a day in his life. Not once. Not once has Donald Trump ever woken up on a Sunday and said, oh, heck yeah, it’s church day. Ooh, let’s do this. Not once has Donald Trump ever gone to a Wednesday evening service down here in the South. Folks, he doesn’t do that. Stop pretending that there is anything religious about this man. Not that it’s bad to not be religious, but what it is bad to be is a fraud and that is exactly what the president of the United States is, no matter how many times he says, oh golly, I just wish the churches were open. It’s a lie, it’s a con and if you believe it, then unfortunately, I guess it worked.