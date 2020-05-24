Mitch McConnell seems to always go out of his way to hurt poor people, even when it isn’t necessary at all. This week, McConnell announced that he would be (attempting) to roll back the extended unemployment benefits for out of work Americans, even as nearly 3 million more citizens joined those ranks. At the same time, McConnell is still pushing to give immunity to companies who force their workers back under unsafe conditions. The man clearly gets his kicks from harming poor Americans, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

