Southern states, all of which happen to be “red states” at the moment, are about to be hit by the “second wave” of coronavirus cases as these states rushed to reopen before it was safe to do so. These new infections will likely dwarf what we’ve seen in these areas so far, and the hyper-partisan nature of these areas is the leading culprit. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening from inside a red state.