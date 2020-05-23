Whether you want to admit it or not, Donald Trump was nearly a lock for reelection just a few months ago. Polls were shifting in his favor, and the strong economy was enough to keep him in power for another 4 years. But then the global pandemic broke out, and suddenly his reelection chances are looking more and more grim. But Democrats need to understand that this isn’t a gift, it is a warning: Trump should have been easy to beat, but they had to rely on a deadly virus to even have a chance. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.