Whether you want to admit it or not, Donald Trump was nearly a lock for reelection just a few months ago. Polls were shifting in his favor, and the strong economy was enough to keep him in power for another 4 years. But then the global pandemic broke out, and suddenly his reelection chances are looking more and more grim. But Democrats need to understand that this isn’t a gift, it is a warning: Trump should have been easy to beat, but they had to rely on a deadly virus to even have a chance. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

