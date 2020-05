The U.S. Secret Service has already shelled out close to $200,000 for golf cart rentals at a single Trump-owned resort for the summer. The agency knows that they will need this equipment to be able to protect the President during his many golf outings. There is nothing wrong with the Secret Service spending money to protect the President, the problem is that the money is going back into Trump’s pockets. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.