A majority of Americans who consider themselves to be “religious” believe that God is behind the pandemic, and he sent it across the earth as a punishment and warning that humanity needs to change. The only question is whether the religious crowd understands why humanity might be being punished. There are certainly things that need to be improved, and whether or not the virus was sent by a higher being, its never a bad time to become a better human, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

