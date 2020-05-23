A majority of Americans who consider themselves to be “religious” believe that God is behind the pandemic, and he sent it across the earth as a punishment and warning that humanity needs to change. The only question is whether the religious crowd understands why humanity might be being punished. There are certainly things that need to be improved, and whether or not the virus was sent by a higher being, its never a bad time to become a better human, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.