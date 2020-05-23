This week, a federal judge delivered a major blow to President Trump and his children after the judge decided that a pyramid scheme lawsuit against the Trump family and corporation will not be delayed, and will continue to barrel forward at full speed. This marks just the latest setback for Trump and his kinds in this particular suit, and the family has fought with all their might to get this lawsuit thrown out, delayed, or otherwise sidelined. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why this lawsuit is so bothersome to the Trump family.