This week, a federal judge delivered a major blow to President Trump and his children after the judge decided that a pyramid scheme lawsuit against the Trump family and corporation will not be delayed, and will continue to barrel forward at full speed. This marks just the latest setback for Trump and his kinds in this particular suit, and the family has fought with all their might to get this lawsuit thrown out, delayed, or otherwise sidelined. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why this lawsuit is so bothersome to the Trump family.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

