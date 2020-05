Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has been accused of insider trading after dumping her stocks following a meeting about the pandemic. Her husband also dumped his stocks right at the same time. And after seeing what happened to Richard Burr being raided by the FBI, the Loeffler’s aren’t taking any chances. So Kelly’s husband decided to cut a $1 million check to a pro-Trump Super PAC in an effort to buy the two a little insurance. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.