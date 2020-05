Elizabeth Warren fully backed off Medicare for All this week in a virtual speech to college graduates, where she said that the best way to improve “access” to healthcare was to strengthen the Affordable Care Act. This is the same Warren who fought with Joe Biden on the debate stage about Obamacare not going far enough, but now that she wants to be Biden’s VP she’s out there touting Biden’s plan. This is shameful. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.