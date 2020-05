Even in the middle of a pandemic, things have never been better for American billionaires. New reports show that these individuals added $434 billion to their collective net worth during the pandemic, which is the span of a little under 2 months. More than 38 million Americans have lost their jobs, but the people who own the businesses are still flourishing, and that says A LOT about our economic system. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.