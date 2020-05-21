Donald Trump’s lawyers are trying to convince the Supreme Court that the President cannot be investigated by all of the entities looking into his behavior because he’s just too busy being president to deal with that. But if any of the Justices have Twitter, they know that this isn’t true. Trump spends his days tweeting out conspiracy theories, watching Fox News, and sometimes even plugging the books of conservatives who suck up to him. These aren’t the actions of a “Busy Man,” but they might just be the actions of a madman, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

