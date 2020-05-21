Donald Trump is furious that the swing state of Michigan has mailed out absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million residents in the state, meaning that we could see record turnout from Michigan in November. In an angry and factually incorrect tweet, Trump said that he would consider withholding federal funding for the state of Michigan as a result of this, but he’s said nothing about the multiple red states who have done the exact same thing. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

