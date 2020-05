Donald Trump is furious at Fox News host Neil Cavuto for not blindly supporting his decision to take hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure. Cavuto took to the air after Trump’s announcement this week to let his viewers, and the President, know that taking this drug with certain underlying conditions or even in the incorrect dosage could be fatal, but Cavuto’s warning fell on deaf ears. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.