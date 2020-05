An additional 2.5 million people lost their jobs in the last week, but the media is far too obsessed with whatever mean name Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump are going to call each other to care. Thousands of people are dying from the pandemic, and the leadership from both parties has turned the entire political process into a pissing match where nobody wins. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening and why both of these imbeciles need to go.