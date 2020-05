During a CNN appearance this past weekend, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar blamed “Diversity” for the large number of Covid-19 cases that we’ve had in the United States. He claimed that having such a large melting pot allowed the disease to spread far and wide. That’s not how these things work, and there are very clear reasons why the U.S. has had such bad numbers, and none of them have to do with diversity, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.