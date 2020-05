Donald Trump stupidly declared that the United States was “back” over the weekend, and it doesn’t even matter that we don’t have a vaccine for the virus. At this rate, the 2nd wave of infections is going to hit before we even finish the first wave, and things are going to get much worse than anyone could have imagined. The death toll will surpass 100,000 within a few days, and Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what Trump’s idiotic comment means for America.